QUINCY — The Quincy nightclub owner charged in the reported assault of a Quincy University student turned himself to police Thursday.
Court records show, the warrant for Steven W. Homan, was served Thursday, and he posted $2,500 bond.
He is set to make his first court appearance May 5.
Homan faces one count of aggravated battery alleging he placed his arm around the neck of Jazzpher Evans and dragged her for 20 seconds in an April 4 incident at the Barn, 711 S. Front.
Evans, a 19-year-old freshman from Joliet who is a guard on the QU women's basketball team, described the incident to Chicago area media last week at a Joliet church with her family and their attorney at her side.
Evans said she and another QU student were standing near the DJ booth to request a change in the music when a man approached her and shoved her against the wall. Evans described being thrown to the ground and placed in a chokehold. She said she lost consciousness and woke up outside.
Homan's attorney, Scott Rosenblum, said Homan will plead not guilty to the charge.