QUINCY — The Quincy nightclub owner charged in the reported assault of a Quincy University student pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated battery.
Steven W. Homan entered the plea Tuesday in Adams County Circuit Court.
Charging documents allege that he placed his arm around the neck of Jazzpher Evans and dragged her for 20 seconds in an April 4 incident at the Barn, 711 S. Front.
Evans, a 19-year-old freshman from Joliet who was a guard on the QU women's basketball team, said she and another QU student were standing near the DJ booth to request a change in the music when a man approached her and shoved her against the wall. Evans described being thrown to the ground and placed in a chokehold. She said she lost consciousness and woke up outside.
Homan was charged April 14 and indicted by an Adams County grand jury on April 29.
Aggravated battery is a Class 3 felony that carries a possible sentence between two and five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Probation also is an option.
The Quincy Police Department also conducted a separate administrative investigation to look into any possible liquor license violations at the Barn. Homan relinquished the license for the nightclub the day before the Liquor Control Commission was set to meet.
Homan is set to return to court July 6 for a status hearing.
He remains free on bond after posting $2,500.