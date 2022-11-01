Quincy Police asks for public's help in recent shootings

Evidence markers line the street Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, North Sixth near Chestnut. The Quincy Police Department blocked off the street Tuesday to investigate a shooting.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department is asking anyone with information about recent shootings to come forward.

The latest shooting was reported around 1:48 p.m. Tuesday on North Sixth Street near Chestnut. Police had Sixth blocked off between Lind and Cherry with more than three dozen evidence markers placed at the scene.

