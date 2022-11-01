QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department is asking anyone with information about recent shootings to come forward.
The latest shooting was reported around 1:48 p.m. Tuesday on North Sixth Street near Chestnut. Police had Sixth blocked off between Lind and Cherry with more than three dozen evidence markers placed at the scene.
Deputy Chief of Operations Mike Tyler of the Quincy Police Department said the investigation is ongoing, but an afternoon shooting in a residential neighborhood is especially concerning.
"Anyone who's OK with discharging a firearm in the middle of a residential neighborhood clearly has no regard for the safety of our residents and they need to be locked up," Tyler said. "When you're talking about middle afternoon, you're talking about a lot of different people being out and about."
He said Tuesday's shooting was similar to other shootings last month.
"We had two different people in cars that for whatever reason shot at each other," Tyler said.
On Saturday, Quincy Police officer, along with the Adams County Sheriff's Department and the Illinois State Police, responded to a report of a shooting at 6:29 p.m. in the area of North 10th and Chestnut.
A 30-year-old woman reported that her vehicle was shot at and struck twice.
At 7:19 p.m., officers received reports of shots fired in the 800 block of North Fifth, and as officers were on scene, they heard three shots fired at 8:36 p.m. It was determined the shots were fired in the 900 block of North 11th.
On Oct. 16, police responded to a shooting on Broadway near 33rd Street where officers learned that a person shot from a vehicle at another vehicle while on Broadway. The preliminary investigation suggests it was an aggressive driving and road rage incident.
Tyler said the shootings are not random and each remains under investigation.
Officers can't be on every street corner at all hours of the day, which is why he says it's important to get information from the public.
"When this happens, especially in these residential neighborhoods, we need anybody that has any information to be our eyes and ears," Tyler said. "Any little bit of information can usually help us."
Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the Quincy Police Department at 217-228-4470. Information may be provided anonymously by calling Quincy Regional Crime Stoppers at 217-228-4474 or online at quincycrimestoppers.com. Anyone providing information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.
