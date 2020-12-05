QUINCY — An investigation continues after gunshots were reported Saturday evening on Quincy’s north side.
The Quincy Police Department said officers were called at 7:13 p.m. to the area of Oak between North 12th and 14th streets on a report of shots fired.
No injuries or property damage were reported.
It’s the third straight day officers responded to a report of shots fired in the city.
Officers were called to a reported shooting on Thursday afternoon on North Fifth between Chestnut and Cherry streets.
Another incident was reported near South Sixth and Lind street on Friday night.
No injuries were reported in either of those incidents.