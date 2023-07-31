Quincy Police squad car stolen, recovered after keys left in it

QUINCY — A Quincy Police Department squad car was stolen Monday morning from the department parking lot at 530 Broadway.
The vehicle was tracked to Hannibal, Mo., where the Hannibal Police Department stopped it and made an arrest.
Police said the vehicle was locked but the keys were in it. The window was broken to gain access.
QPD said more details would be released later Monday.