QUINCY — A Quincy teenager pleaded guilty in the 2019 shooting death of a Quincy man.
Roger Parker Jr., 17, on Wednesday pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder in the Sept. 26, 2019, shooting death of 18-year-old Darrell Kelley Jr.
Parker was 16 at the time of the shooting and was charged as an adult.
He will return to court Aug. 13 for sentencing after the completion of a pre-sentence investigation.
By entering the straight plea to second degree murder, Parker faces a sentence range between four and 20 years in prison. Though he would be eligible for probation as second-degree murder is a Class 1 felony, Josh Jones, lead trial attorney for the Adams County state's attorney's office, said the office will not request probation.
Quincy Police responded about 5 p.m. to the 600 block of Sycamore, where a man who was later identified as Kelley was found suffering from a gunshot wound. Kelley was taken to Blessing Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. An autopsy showed Kelley died from three gunshot wounds.
Parker and Kelley were arguing right before the shooting, police said.
Parker turned himself into the Adams County Sheriff’s Department on Sept. 27, 2019, after police announced he was wanted in connection with Kelley’s death.
Jones said there was a "history of disputes" between the two.
"There is significant evidence that Mr. Parker believed that he was acting in self-defense," Jones said, adding that Parker's belief made it likely that a jury would convict him of second-degree murder.
Kelley's family — several wearing blue "Justice for DJ" T-shirts — sat in the gallery listening as Parker entered the plea.
After the hearing, court security and several sheriff's deputies responded outside the courthouse entrance for an altercation between the Kelley and Parker families. The families were directed to leave the courthouse grounds and did without further incident.
Parker continues to be held in the Adams County Juvenile Detention Center.