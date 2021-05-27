QUINCY — A Quincy woman was arrested Wednesday on multiple child pornography charges.
Ashley D. Toohey, 30, faces three counts of reproduction of child pornography of a child under 13, a Class X felony, and four counts of possession of child pornography, a Class 2 felony, following an eight-month investigation.
The Quincy Police Department said it started an investigation in September 2020 after Facebook flagged an account for possible child exploitive material. Search warrants were served on various social media and internet-related entities, which led to a warrant for Toohey's arrest issued on Tuesday.
She was found Wednesday morning in the 200 block of Maine and arrested without incident.
Toohey is being held in the Adams County Jail on a $75,000 bond pending her first appearance.
Court records show Toohey was out on bond in two felony cases from 2020. She was set for a plea and sentencing on charges of possession of methamphetamine and forgery.