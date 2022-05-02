QUINCY — The Quincy woman charged in connection with the August 2020 crash that killed four people, including three children, will remain in the Adams County Jail as prosecutors appeal the dismissal of one charge in her case.
Judge Amy Lannerd denied the motion to release Natasha L. McBride pending the appeal during a hearing Monday in Adams County Circuit Court.
McBride's attorney, Chief Public Defender Todd Nelson, filed the motion last week that sought her release under a Illinois Supreme Court rule that requires defendants to be released if prosecutors appeal a decision "unless there are compelling reasons for his or her continued detention or being held on bail."
Lannerd said prosecutors met the burden of proof requiring McBride to remain in the Adams County Jail on $5 million bond.
The hearing was held in a closed courtroom after an oral motion from Nelson, who argued that the filings were evidentiary in nature.
McBride, 37, faces four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Jenniffer Hendricks, 54, of Rushville, and Dakota Corrick, 6, Archer Corrick, 4, and Ransom Corrick, 21 months. The boys were Hendricks’ grandchildren and lived in Kirksville, Mo. McBride also faces four counts of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, four counts of reckless homicide and four counts of driving while license revoked.
She is alleged to have ignored a traffic light at Fourth and Broadway while driving at a high rate of speed on Aug. 14, 2020, which caused the crash. According to the crash report, the Quincy Police Department said McBride admitted to smoking marijuana shortly before leaving in her vehicle.
The Adams County state’s attorney’s office is appealing Lannerd's April 1 ruling dismissing one count of aggravated driving under the influence from earlier this month. The appeal remains pending.
McBride is set to return to court May 24 for a status hearing.
