Quincy woman pleads not guilty in home invasion case

QUINCY — The Quincy woman charged in connection with a November carjacking and home invasion in Adams County pleaded not guilty to several charges.
Karen D. Blackledge entered the plea Wednesday in Adams County Circuit Court. Last week, an Adams County grand jury indicted Blackledge, 33, on two counts of home invasion, one count of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of residential burglary.
Her case was placed on the January jury trial
She was arrested in Springfield Nov. 10 along with Bradley S. Yohn, 34, in connection with the Nov. 9 incident when Yohn allegedly used force or the threat of force to take a vehicle and kidnap a woman.
He allegedly used force to enter the woman's home while using a knife.
Blackledge is being charged on an accountability theory, meaning she allegedly aided Yohn.
Yohn pleaded not guilty to identical charged Tuesday. His case is also on the January jury trial docket.
Blackledge continues to be held in the Adams County on $5 million bond.