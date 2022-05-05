QUINCY — The family of the victim of a 2021 carjacking and home invasion made it clear to the Quincy woman sent to prison for her role in it. She was responsible for her death.
"Everyone knows your horrendous actions led to her death," said Heidi Young.
Young's mother, Christine "Tina" Schmitt died one month after the Nov. 9 attack.
Judge Amy Lannerd sentenced Blackledge to 40 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections Thursday on one count of home invasion and one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault.
"My mom constantly called you evil," Young said.
Ten victim impact statements were read during the sentencing.
Blackledge had her attorney, Chief Deputy Public Defender Chris Pratt, to speak on her behalf, as Pratt told the court she didn't believe she would be get the words out.
"Ms. Blackledge has stated that she apologizes for her actions, and that she is ashamed for everything she did," Pratt said on her behalf.
Josh Jones, lead trial attorney for the Adams County state's attorney's office, asked that Lannerd concur with the sentence.
"Nothing we do here today is going to make the family feel better," Jones said.
Pratt also asked that Lannerd concur with the sentence saying that given the severity, it was appropriate.
Blackledge must serve 85% of the sexual assault sentence and 50% of the home invasion sentence before she would be eligible for parole.
She received credit for 172 days already served in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
This report will be updated
