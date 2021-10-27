QUINCY — A Quincy woman was sentenced to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections last week after pleading guilty to multiple child pornography charges.
Ashley D. Toohey, 31, pleaded guilty Friday to three counts of possession of child pornography and was immediately sentenced to 10 years in prison. She received three years for each of the first two counts and four years for the third count. The sentences run consecutively.
As part of her plea, three more serious counts of reproduction of child pornography of a child under 13 and one count of possession of child pornography were dropped.
Toohey was arrested May 26 after the Quincy Police Department said it started an investigation in September 2020 after a Facebook flagged an account for possible child exploitive material. Several warrants were served on various social media and internet-related entities, which led to a warrant for Toohey.
She has been held in the Adams County Jail since her arrest on $75,000 bond and received credit for 150 days served.
