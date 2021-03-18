QUINCY — A report of possible shots fired early Thursday morning led to firefighters battling a basement blaze at a Quincy home.
The Quincy Police Department said when officers were dispatched at 12:20 a.m. to the area of 28th and Curtis Creek to investigate the report, an officer was flagged down by a resident at 1226 Curtis Creek who said his house was on fire.
The Quincy Fire Department responded and extinguished the blaze.
QPD said the resident told police the fire broke out in the basement near the furnace. The resident said he could not find his phone to call 911 and attempted to wake a neighbor but got no answer. The resident then shot off two “blanks” from a handgun to get someone to call for help.
The fire was contained to the basement, but the house had smoke damage throughout. QPD said no injuries were reported in the blaze.