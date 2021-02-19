Reported burglary has police in standoff with suspects

Two people have reportedly barricaded themselves inside a building in the 900 block of State.
The Quincy Police Department responded on a report of a burglary around 10:30 a.m. Friday.
Upon arrival, a man and a woman were found hiding on the building’s roof. Both were arrested.
Deputy Chief Shannon Pilkington said police were told two people barricaded themselves in the building and one is possibly armed.
Pilkington said the building is secured by law enforcement, and the department’s Emergency Response Team has been called to the scene.
The Emergency Response Team and the Adams County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Response Team conducted a preliminary search of the building, and Pilkington said the attic was being searched with the basement to follow.
This report will be updated.