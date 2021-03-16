QUINCY — The search continues for a driver and passenger involved in a Monday night injury crash at Fourth and Spring.
The Quincy Police Department said a 2000 Buick LeSabre driven by Monica A. Cheney of Quincy was heading east on Spring at 8:30 p.m. After stopping at the stop sign at Fourth, QPD said the Buick proceeded through the intersection and was hit by a 2005 Ford Freestyle heading south on Fourth. The Ford was traveling the wrong way on Fourth which is one-way for northbound traffic.
Witnesses said two older black females, one with a cane, got out of the Ford and headed east on Spring. QPD said video footage of the area showed a male with a cane and a female walking east on Spring after the crash.
As of 2 a.m. Tuesday, the driver of the Ford and the passenger have not been located.
Cheney was taken by Adams County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital for a cut to her hand and a leg injury.