Search continues for two men wanted on Pike County charges

CLARKSVILLE, Mo. — The search continues for two men facing several Pike County charges in connection with a high-speed chase and a crash involving a patrol vehicle which injured an officer.
The Pike County Sheriff's Department said Jesse Callaway, 45, of Troy, and James Merlenbach, 53, of O'Fallon, may have fled the state.
Pike County Sheriff Stephen Korte, in a news release, said deputies found the occupants of a 2019 white Ram pickup involved in stealing walnut trees in a historic cemetery in rural Clarksville around 9:44 p.m. Thursday. The truck attempted to ram the patrol vehicle, and deputies followed, eventually losing sight of the truck.
Korte said another deputy traveling south on Mo. 79 soon encountered the truck heading north with no lights on and traveling at over 120 miles per hour. The deputy pursued the truck but lost it in a field off of County Road 245.
The original deputies found the vehicle again, heading south on Mo. 79 at over 120 miles per hour, and followed it onto Highway N, then County Road 234 where the truck spun around and rammed the patrol vehicle head-on. Deputies tried to head off the truck, which headed across a field toward a tree line, and were able to close close enough to identify the driver as Callaway and the passenger as Merlenbach, but the damaged patrol vehicle could no longer follow the truck. One of the deputies was treated for minor injuries at Pike County Memorial Hospital.
A short time later the truck was located near Elsberry by a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper, who attempted to stop the truck but lost sight of it. The truck was found wrecked on Brownsmill Road near Winfield Lane, and a ground search led by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department, with help from the Pike County Sheriff's Department, Highway Patrol and Elsberry Police, did not locate the suspects.
Callaway and Merlenbach face Pike County felony charges of first-degree assault with special victim, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, resisting arrest/fleeing, armed criminal action, property damages and stealing and misdemeanor charges for trespassing, careless and imprudent driving involving an accident and exceeding the posted speed limit.
Bond for both men was set at $1 million cash only.