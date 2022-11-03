QUINCY — A second person wanted in connection with a shooting Tuesday afternoon on Quincy's northwest side is being held in the Adams County Jail.
QUINCY — A second person wanted in connection with a shooting Tuesday afternoon on Quincy's northwest side is being held in the Adams County Jail.
Cayden R. Smith, 18, turned himself at the Quincy Police Department around midnight.
He faces one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm and is being on $500,000 bond.
A 16-year-old Quincy boy remains wanted in connection with the shooting.
Caeto D. Nichols, 18, of Quincy was arrested Wednesday near North Ninth and Lind on a charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm. He is being held in the Adams County Jai on $500,000.
Officers responded to the area on North Sixth and Chestnut on a report of shots fired just before 2 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived on the scene, they checked for anyone with injuries. With no one injured, they secured the scene and detectives were dispatched to assist in the investigation.
Initial witness information showed two vehicles exchanged gunfire while traveling north on Sixth from Chestnut. Police said evidence found at the scene appears to confirm the information, as investigators estimate that more than 30 rounds were fired during the incident from at least two different handguns.
Detectives identified the three individuals — two adults and one juvenile — in the incident. Arrest warrants for the charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm were issued for all three.
