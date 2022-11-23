QUINCY — The second Quincy man charged in connection with a northwest Quincy shooting earlier this month has pleaded not guilty.
Cayden R. Smith entered the not guilty plea to one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm Wednesday in Adams County Circuit Court.
The case was placed on the January jury trial docket.
Smith, 18, turned himself into police at midnight Nov. 2 in connection with the Nov. 1 shooting near North Sixth and Chestnut where investigators estimated more than 30 rounds were fired. He was indicted on the charged Nov. 17.
The Quincy Police Department said officers responded to the area on a report of shots fired just before 2 p.m. Initial reports showed two vehicles exchanged gunfire whole traveling north on Sixth from Chestnut.
Smith is set to return to court Dec. 14 for a status hearing.
He remains in the Adams County Jail on $500,000 bond.
Chaeto D. Nichols, 18 of Quincy also is charged with one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm in the case. He entered a not guilty plea Tuesday, with his case set on the March docket.
Nichols is being held in the jail on $1 million bond.
A 16-year-old also wanted in the shooting