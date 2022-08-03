QUINCY — The Quincy woman who pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled in the 2021 overdose death of another Quincy woman will be sentenced next month.
Caitlin R. Dietiker, 22, will return to court Sept. 21 where she will face a sentence up to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Her attorney, Chief Public Defender Todd Nelson, sought a problem-solving court referral last month after she entered her guilty plea. However, after further review he found she was not eligible.
Dietiker was indicted in January on one count of drug-induced homicide following a police investigation into the death of Jill Hogan, 21, from March 2021. Officers with the Quincy Police Department responded to Hogan’s death at 1255 Maine Street. Cause of death was determined to be fentanyl intoxication.
A months-long investigation by QPD identified Dietiker as the person who supplied Hogan with the fentanyl that caused her death.
As part of her guilty plea, the drug-induced homicide charge was dropped.
Dietiker continues to be held in the Adams County Jail.