QUINCY — A September trial has been set for the Quincy man charged in the 2018 death of an infant.
Travis J. Wiley appeared briefly Wednesday in Adams County Circuit Court where his case was placed on the September jury trial docket.
The case was last set set for a trial in December 2020 before it was removed from the docket in September. There have been several delays in the case as reviews by forensic pathologists have been sought.
Wiley, 33, faces three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery in the Jan. 22, 2018, death of an infant girl who is only identified in court records by her initials.
He is accused of shaking the infant on Jan. 20, 2018, and she died two days later at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital in St. Louis. Wiley was arrested June 20, 2018, after a six-month investigation.
His next court appearance Aug. 18.
Wiley continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $5 million bond.