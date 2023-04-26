Several motions denied in Yohn case

QUINCY — Bradley S. Yohn had several motions denied during a court hearing Wednesday before he was removed from court for being disruptive.
Judge Roger Thomson denied motions to suppress statements and evidence that Yohn filed as he represents himself.
Yohn, 36, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of home invasion, one count of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of residential burglary.
He is alleged to have used force or the threat of force to take a vehicle and kidnap Christine “Tina” Schmitt on Nov. 9, 2021. He then reportedly used force to enter the woman’s home and was alleged to have been carrying a knife.
Yohn has denied involvement in the incident, but while arguing to suppress entry of jewelry recovered from a search warrant, he said that he knew Schmitt.
"She wouldn't wear this costume jewelry," he said.
Yohn also sought to remove parameters of his standby counsel, Chief Public Defender Todd Nelson, who was appointed in September to answer legal questions that Yohn may have in the case.
He said he wanted assistance with how to object to witnesses and conduct a cross examination.
Thomson said the additional assistance Yohn sought would give the jury the appearance that Nelson was representing him.
After Thomson told Yohn to either continue with Nelson as standby counsel, go alone or receive a public defendant, Yohn continued to try and argue the motion.
"Take it how you do it, Mr. biased man," Yohn yelled at the judge before he was removed from the courtroom.
Thomson planned to reconvene court in 10 minutes if Yohn calmed down and wished to return. Yohn did not return to court and the case was set for further motions on June 7. The case has been set for trial in July.