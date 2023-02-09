QUINCY — A man killed in a deputy-involved shooting late Thursday afternoon raised a firearm toward deputies, law enforcement officials said.
The Adams County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the man was pronounced dead at the scene west of the intersection Radio Road and Refinery Street.
“We're right in the middle of this investigation," Chief Deputy Patrick Frazier said just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday. "I can tell you that no officers were injured during this incident. They were transported to Blessing just for a precaution, and they're there now being looked at. Sheriff Grootens is with those guys.
Adams Country Sheriff Tony Grootens said deputies were responding to a 911 call of a suicidal subject in the South Bottoms area.
"Our deputies responded to that area and located the person believed to be suicidal," Grootens said at a press briefing just before 6 p.m. at the sheriff's office.
He said a brief foot chase ensued, getting a couple of hundred yards into a nearby field.
"Ultimately the officers were confronted, and the subject raised the gun, and the officers had to do what they had to do,” Grootens said.
Neither the name of the decedent nor the deputies involved were released as of Thursday.
"We'll notify next of kin pretty soon," Grootens said. "Once that's done, probably (Friday) morning, we'll be able to release the name of the deceased individual."
He noted the names of the deputies involved likely wouldn't be released until the state's investigation was concluded.
Investigators from the Illinois State Police Department of Criminal investigations were expected to arrive on-scene shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday, at which point they would take charge of the investigation.
"This thing, it's going to be an ongoing investigation, probably through the night," Grootens said. "Once DCI comes in, they just kind of take it over. They don't tell us a whole lot until they've concluded their investigation. And we like it that way. It keeps everybody honest."
He said along with the three deputies involved, others were on the road as the incident played out. He estimated that there were six county deputies and four state troopers at the scene.
"I feel sorry for the (decedent) and I feel sorry for the family," he added. "I really do, it hurts me. But it also hurts me to see what the deputies have to go through with this. It does things to you."
Grootens said there is no video of the shooting incident. Adams County sheriff's deputies are not currently equipped with body cameras.
"We have to have them by the end of the year, and we will have," he said. "There wasn't any footage of it. I was still on the road, though. I could see what occurred. It was a little ways away, but not too far."
Several residents were turned back at the corner of South First Street and Radio Road. Grootens said once investigators took control of the scene, they would likely be able to open Radio Road back up.
"As soon as the investigators get there, then they can secure just those sections where the crime scene is, then the residents should be able to get to their homes," Grootens said. "We hate tying it up that way, but until the crime scene investigators get there, we almost have to shut it all down."
Counseling will be available to any deputies in his department that might need help, not simply those at the scene.
"Thank God everyone else is OK," he said. "I always worry about my men. You have to."