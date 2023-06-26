QUINCY — Two Quincy men and four male juveniles were arrested as part of a monthslong investigation in connection with multiple vehicle thefts and vehicle burglaries.
Ayden L. Dietrich, 18, of 1404 State was arrested on charges of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, unlawful use of a weapon, burglary to a motor vehicle, theft of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen firearm.
Jonathan Torres Jr., 18, of 1404 State was arrested on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, burglary to a motor vehicle, theft of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen firearm.
The Adams County Sheriff's Department said it served four search warrants at addresses in Quincy in connection with the investigation.
Dietrich, Torres and the four juveniles were arrested as a result of the searches.
Dietrich and Torres were taken to the Adams County Jail. Bond was set at $50,000 during their first court appearances Monday.
Both are set to return to court July 3 for a status of a preliminary hearing.
The four juveniles were taken to the Adams County Juvenile Detention Center pending detention hearings.
The Sheriff's Department said additional arrests are forthcoming.