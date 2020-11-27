CAMP POINT, Ill. — A Springfield man was arrested on multiple charges and warrants Wednesday after he reportedly fled from law enforcement in a stolen vehicle.
Justin L. Cota, 30, was arrested on charges of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine and resisting arrest. He also had warrants out of Peoria and Cass counties, as well as a vehicle theft charges out of Sangamon County.
The Adams County Sheriff's Department said deputies received information just before noon that on a stolen vehicle out of Springfield. Reports said it was heading west on U.S. 24 through Brown County toward Adams County County.
The vehicle was found by deputies as it entered the county. The Sheriff's Department said deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle wouldn't stop and fled at a high rate of speed.
The vehicle was eventually found in Camp Point and Cota was arrested on charges.
He was taken to the Adams County Jail where he remains.