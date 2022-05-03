QUINCY — The Quincy man charged in a November 2021 carjacking and home invasion in Adams County is seeking to have his attorney removed from his case.
Bradley S. Yohn, who previously questioned Public Defender John Citro’s effectiveness before withdrawing it last week, asked for the hearing during a Tuesday court appearance where at times he said he wished to represent himself.
Yohn, 35, repeatedly brought up issues about not seeing the evidence in the case and Citro not visiting him in jail. He also claimed the only item Citro brought him was” factual proof that my fingerprint is on this and this.”
Judge Amy Lannerd reminded him multiple times that those were issues that could only be explored during a hearing. Lannerd told Yohn that a new attorney could be appointed if she found that Citro was not effective, or he could represent himself.
Yohn will return to court May 11 for a hearing on ineffective assistance of counsel.
Yohn has pleaded not guilty to two counts of home invasion, one count of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of residential burglary in the Nov. 9 incident, where Yohn allegedly used force or the threat of force to take a vehicle and kidnap a woman. He then reportedly used force to enter the woman’s home. Yohn allegedly had a knife.
The woman died the following month and though the Adams County state’s attorney’s office investigated to determine if the incident played a role in her death, it ultimately declined to file additional charges.
His case was on the May jury trial docket but was removed after Citro said he wished to seek an expert to review DNA evidence in the case.
Yohn also faces one count of vehicular hijacking in an Oct. 31 incident, as well as two counts of theft, one count of residential burglary and one count of sexual abuse from an Oct. 15 incident.
Also, Tuesday, Yohn’s alleged accomplice Karen S. Blackledge was unsuccessful in having her attorney, Chief Deputy Public Defender Chris Pratt, removed from the case.
Lannerd told Blackledge that she found no basis for the claim of ineffective assistance of counsel. Lannerd said in reviewing a motion filed by Blackledge, that she claimed to not see discovery, but after inquiring Blackledge confirmed Pratt spent “several hours” reviewing it.
Lannerd also noted that Pratt made arrangement to keep Blackledge informed about her case during a lockdown in the jail.
Blackledge, 33, pleaded guilty on April 1 to one count of home invasion and one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault in the case and is expected to receive a 40-year prison term at her sentencing Thursday. Blackledge was charged on an accountability theory, meaning she aided Yohn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.