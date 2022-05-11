QUINCY — A Springfield man charged in a 2021 carjacking and home invasion in Adams County will represent himself in the upcoming trial.
Bradley S. Yohn, 35, requested the hearing Wednesday in Adams County Circuit Court after questioning the effectiveness of his attorney, Public Defender John Citro. Instead of being appointed new counsel, Yohn requested to represent himself in his upcoming trial, which was approved by Judge Roger Thomson.
"What's been done has been done," Yohn said.
Citro concurred with Yohn's request and believed the relationship with his client was "irretrievably broken."
Yohn said he was advised that he had the option to inform the courts why he felt that his legal representation was ineffective. However, Thomson said this was irrelevant has he had already ruled in favor of the request.
As part of the agreement, Yohn would be unable to argue in appeal about the competency of his defense and would not be granted special considerations regarding preparatory time or library time leading up to trial.
Josh Jones, lead trial attorney for the Adams County state’s attorney’s office, said he should have the discovery documents printed and submitted to Yohn by the end of the week and he will schedule time on Monday for Yohn to examine certain photos "of a private nature" his office was uncomfortable including in the printed copies.
On Nov. 9, 2021, Yohn is alleged to have used force or the threat of force to take a vehicle and kidnap Christine “Tina” Schmitt. He then reportedly used force to enter the woman’s home and was alleged to have been carrying a knife.
He has pleaded not guilty to two counts of home invasion, one count of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of residential burglary.
Schmitt died the following month but the Adams County state’s attorney’s office declined to file additional charges following an investigation to determine if the incident contributed to her death.
Yohn's alleged accomplice, Karen Blackledge, was sentenced to 40 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections earlier this month on one count of home invasion and one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault.
Yohn also faces one count of vehicular hijacking in an Oct. 31 incident, as well as two counts of theft, one count of residential burglary and one count of sexual abuse from an Oct. 15 incident.
A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for May 18, and the trial is set for June 21.
Yohn remains in the Adams County Jail on $15 million bond.