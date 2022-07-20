QUINCY — The Springfield man charged in a 2021 carjacking and home invasion in Adams County failed in an attempt to dismiss his second public defender.
The Herald-Whig's newsgathering partner WGEM reported that Bradley S. Yohn claimed his attorney, Chief Public Defender Todd Nelson, has been ineffective during a status hearing Wednesday in Adams County Circuit Court.
Judge Roger Thomson ruled there has been no evidence of ineffective counsel.
Yohn, 34, was set to represent himself at trial on June 21 when he asked for an attorney moments before prospective jurors entered the room. Thomson referred the case to the public defender’s office to determine if there was an attorney without a conflict in the case.
He has pleaded not guilty to two counts of home invasion, one count of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of residential burglary.
He is alleged to have used force or the threat of force to take a vehicle and kidnap Christine “Tina” Schmitt on Nov. 9, 2021. He then reportedly used force to enter the woman’s home and was alleged to have been carrying a knife.
Schmitt died the following month but the Adams County state’s attorney’s office declined to file additional charges following an investigation to determine if the incident contributed to her death.
Yohn was represented by Public Defender John Citro until he decided to represent himself during a May 11 hearing, and even after he requested an attorney, he said he wouldn’t work with a public defender.
Yohn objected to the case being set for a status hearing on July 20 and he complained about having a public defender.
He will return to court Aug. 3 for a status hearing.
Yohn continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $15 million bond.