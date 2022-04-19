QUINCY — The Springfield man charged in connection with a November 2021 carjacking and home invasion in Adams County wants to dismiss his public defender.
Bradley S. Yohn made the request during a status hearing Tuesday in Adams County Circuit Court.
When questioned by Judge Amy Lannerd on whether he wished to hire private counsel, Yohn, 35, said he is indigent and wants an attorney who would visit him in the Adams County Jail once in five months "except on a video screen for five to eight minutes" before appearing in court.
Lannerd suggested that a hearing on Yohn's claims of ineffective counsel could be held April 29 when he his set to appear for a pre-trial hearing before his May trial. The hearing would be held before Judge Michael Atterberry.
"Anything to buy time your honor," he said.
Lannerd explained to Yohn that it was not possible to hold the hearing Tuesday based on the caseload, and the April 29 hearing would allow his case to remain on the docket.
Citro said it is unlikely he would be ready for the May trial with the pending hearing.
Josh Jones, lead trial attorney for the Adams County state's attorney's office, said he would not object to a continuance if requested.
Yohn first brought up issues with Citro last month. During a status hearing, Yohn objected to continuances in his case and told Citro to not speak with him before yelling he was "fired" as he was removed from the courtroom.
Yohn has pleaded not guilty to two counts of home invasion, one count of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of residential burglary in the Nov. 9 incident, where Yohn allegedly used force or the threat of force to take a vehicle and kidnap a woman. He then reportedly used force to enter the woman’s home. Yohn allegedly had a knife.
Yohn also faces one count of vehicular hijacking in an Oct. 31 incident, as well as two counts of theft, one count of residential burglary and one count of sexual abuse from an Oct. 15 incident.
Karen S. Blackledge, 33, pleaded guilty on April 1 to one count of home invasion and one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault in the case and is expected to receive a 40-year sentence next month. Blackledge was charged on an accountability theory, meaning she aided Yohn.
Yohn continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $15 million bond. Blackledge is being held on $5 million bond.