Springfield man pleads not guilty in home invasion case

QUINCY — A Springfield man pleaded not guilty to charges in connection with a reported Adams County carjacking and home invasion.
Bradley S. Yohn entered the plea to a dozen charges during an arraignment Tuesday in Adams County Circuit Court.
Last week, Yohn, 34 was indicted by an Adams County grand jury on two counts of home invasion, one count of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of residential burglary in the Nov. 9 incident, where Yohn allegedly used force of the threat of force to take a vehicle and kidnap a woman.
He then reportedly used force to enter the woman's home. Yohn allegedly had a knife.
Five of the charges in the incident are Class X felonies, which carry a sentencing range between six and 30 years.
Upon hearing the aggravated criminal sexual charge, Yohn told Judge Amy Lannerd that he didn't understand the charge. The hearing was paused to give him a moment to confer with his attorney, public defender John Citro.
"Yes, it's very sick, your honor," Yohn said upon being asked if he understood the charge.
Yohn was also indicted on one count of vehicular hijacking in an Oct. 31 incident, as well as two counts of theft, one count of residential burglary and one count of sexual abuse from an Oct. 15 incident.
The case was placed on the January jury trial docket. Yohn is set to return to court Dec. 14 for a status hearing.
He continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $15.8 million bond.
Also charged in connection with the the Nov. 9 incident was Karen D. Blackledge who was indicted on identical charges as Yohn.
Blackledge is being charged on an accountability theory, meaning she allegedly aided Yohn.
She is set to appear in court Wednesday.