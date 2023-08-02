QUINCY — A St. Louis man charged in an attempted escape from the Adams County Jail has pleaded guilty but mentally ill.
On Wednesday, Ian P. Havermale, 37, was sentenced to 24 months probation after entering the plea to the attempted escape charge, as well as a guilty plea to aggravated battery in an unrelated case.
Though Havermale was found fit to stand for trial, Assistant State's Attorney Brett Jansen said the fitness report noted Havermale had an "adverse set of mental health issues."
Havermale's attorney, Public Defender Shelby Hoiness, noted a second examination supported that finding.
If the case went to trial, Jansen said evidence would show Quincy Police officers were called around 10 p.m. Jan 5 to Rack Daddy's, 421 Hampshire, on a report of an aggravated battery. The victim told police a man he did not know punched him in the face and left the bar.
Havermale turned himself into police on Jan 21. Police said he matched the description of the man and his vehicle matched surveillance footage. Havermale also confessed to police.
Jansen said on Jan. 29, Havermale was discovered running in the hallway of the Adams County Jail. While being held in a pod in the jail, he removed a ceiling tile and moved through the ceiling and pipe chase before exiting in the hallway.
As part of probation sentence, Havermale is required to pay $11,295 in restitution.