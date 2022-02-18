QUINCY — The 15-year-old boy arrested in connection with the death in a Quincy subdivision could be tried as an adult.
Adams County First Assistant State's Attorney Todd Eyler said prosecutors will seek to transfer the case to adult court as soon as it is legally feasible to do so.
Prosecutors are expected to file the motion next week.
The teen was set to appear Friday in juvenile court for a shelter hearing to determine if he should continue to be held in the Adams County Juvenile Detention Center.
The teen was arrested Thursday morning after an investigation by the Adams County Sheriff's Department.
The Sheriff's Department said a deputy observed suspicious circumstances at 7:10 a.m. Thursday at a residence in the Gross Gables subdivision. The deputy and other officers entered the residence to check on the well-being of the homeowner, and upon entry, they found the homeowner deceased.
The decedent's identity has not been released.
The state's attorney's office said charges against the teen would not be released until the case is moved to adult court.
The investigation is ongoing.