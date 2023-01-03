QUINCY — The Adams County state's attorney's office won't pursue further appeal of a decision dismissing a charge of aggravated driving under the influence against a Quincy woman charged in the 2020 crash that killed four people.

Lead Trial Attorney Josh Jones said Tuesday in Adams County Circuit Court that the office would not take additional action after the Fourth District Appellate Court affirmed the April 1 decision that dismissed the charge of aggravated driving under the influence against Natasha L. McBride on speedy-trial grounds.