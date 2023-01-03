QUINCY — The Adams County state's attorney's office won't pursue further appeal of a decision dismissing a charge of aggravated driving under the influence against a Quincy woman charged in the 2020 crash that killed four people.
Lead Trial Attorney Josh Jones said Tuesday in Adams County Circuit Court that the office would not take additional action after the Fourth District Appellate Court affirmed the April 1 decision that dismissed the charge of aggravated driving under the influence against Natasha L. McBride on speedy-trial grounds.
McBride, 38, faces four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Jenniffer Hendricks, 54, of Rushville, and Dakota Corrick, 6, Archer Corrick, 4, and Ransom Corrick, 21 months. The boys were Hendricks’ grandchildren and lived in Kirksville, Mo. McBride also faces four counts of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, four counts of reckless homicide and four counts of driving while license revoked.
She is alleged to have ignored a traffic light at Fourth and Broadway while driving at a high rate of speed on Aug. 14, 2020, which caused the crash. A witness told police that they believed McBride's vehicle was traveling at 80 mph or higher.
According to the crash report, the Quincy Police Department said McBride admitted to smoking marijuana shortly before leaving in her vehicle.
The aggravated DUI was filed Feb. 14, which McBride's attorney, Chief Public Defender Todd Nelson, said should have been filed earlier, arguing it was based off evidence turned over in December 2020.
McBride is set to return to court Jan. 17 for a status hearing.
She continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $5 million bond.