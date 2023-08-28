QUINCY — The Clayton man charged in the Aug. 14 shooting death of a Camp Point man will return to court in two weeks.
Court records show Wyond L. Bynum Jr. appeared Monday in Adams County Circuit Court where a hearing for status of a preliminary hearing was set for Sept. 13.
Bynum, 18, faces three counts of first-degree murder in death of 22-year-old Jaycob K. Rowland.
The Adams County Sheriff's Department said deputies were called around 12:30 a.m. Aug. 14 on a report of a person at 505 W. Jefferson in Camp Point. Rowland was taken by two friends to the Adams County Ambulance Station. He was transported to Blessing Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The Sheriff's Department said there had been one previous altercation between the two men, including an incident at the Camp Point Casey's.
Bynum continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $3 million bond.