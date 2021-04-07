QUINCY — The case of a Quincy woman charged in the August 2020 crash that killed four people, including two children, was continued for two weeks.
Natasha L. McBride appeared for a status hearing Wednesday in Adams County Circuit Court where the case was continued to April 21.
McBride’s attorney, Chief Public Defender Todd Nelson, said a report from a forensic psychiatrist who interviewed McBride was just received and being reviewed.
McBride, 36, faces four counts of first-degree murder in the Aug. 14, 2020, deaths of Jenniffer Hendricks, 54, of Rushville, and Dakota Corrick, 6, Archer Corrick, 4, and Ransom Corrick, 21 months. The boys were Hendricks’ grandchildren and lived in Kirksville, Mo.
McBride also faces four counts of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, four counts of reckless homicide and four counts of driving while license revoked.
She allegedly drove at a high rate of speed west on Broadway and did not stop at a red light at Fourth and Broadway when the 2008 Chevrolet Impala struck a 2002 Buick in which Hendricks and the boys were passengers.
McBride continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $5 million bond.