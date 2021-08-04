QUINCY — The case of the Quincy woman charged in the August 2020 crash that killed four people, including three children, was continued to September.
A Sept. 1 status hearing was set for Natasha L. McBride after a brief status hearing Wednesday in Adams County Circuit Court.
McBride’s attorney, Chief Public Defender Todd Nelson, said the defense continues to work on pre-trial issues.
First Assistant State’s Attorney Todd Eyler said an expert hired to review a psychiatrist report commissioned by McBride’s attorneys wanted to review additional information before an in-person meeting with her.
The case has been kept off a jury trial docket since it was removed from the March docket in February.
McBride, 37, faces four counts of first-degree murder in the Aug. 14, 2020, deaths of Jenniffer Hendricks, 54, of Rushville, and Dakota Corrick, 6, Archer Corrick, 4, and Ransom Corrick, 21 months. The boys were Hendricks’ grandchildren and lived in Kirksville, Mo.
McBride also faces four counts of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, four counts of reckless homicide and four counts of driving while license revoked.
She has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
McBride continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $5 million bond.