QUINCY — Three Quincy residents were arrested on drug charges after home was searched Friday afternoon on Quincy's southeast side.
Bethany N. Handley, 29, of 635 Payson Ave., was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine (15-100 grams), possession with intent to deliver (15-100 grams) and endangering the life or health of a child.
Also arrested were Shana M. Chatman, 43, and Cory L. Graham, 42, both of 935 Payson Ave., on the charge of possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams.
The Adams County Sheriff's Department said deputies served a search warrant at 2:27 p.m. at 635 Payson Ave., when all three were arrested.
The Sheriff's Department said one child was removed from the home and turned over to another family member.
All three were taken to the Adams County Jail where they await their first court appearance.
Assisting the Sheriff's Department were the Quincy Police Department, Quincy and Adams County Animal Control and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.
