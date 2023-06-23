QUINCY — Three Quincy residents were arrested on drug charges after home was searched Friday afternoon on Quincy's southeast side.

Bethany N. Handley, 29, of 635 Payson Ave., was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine (15-100 grams), possession with intent to deliver (15-100 grams) and endangering the life or health of a child.

