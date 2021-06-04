PIKE COUNTY, Ill. — The Pike County Sheriff’s Department announced three separate investigations resulting in four arrests on drug charges Thursday.
At 12:53 a.m. Thursday, the sheriff’s department located a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of Clover Street in Perry, Ill. Following an investigation of the vehicle, Lance W. Brockhouse, 24, of Winchester was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
A court-authorized search warrant was executed by the Pike County Sheriff’s Department at a residence in the 300 block of South State Street in Griggsville, Ill. Subsequent to an investigation, Nicole L. Hare, 24, and Zachary B. Greenwood, 29, both of Griggsville, were arrested on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
At 10:26 p.m, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department and the Pleasant Hill Police Department executed a search warrant in the 300 block of East Mosier Street, Pleasant Hill, Ill. Following the warrant execution, Adam L. Crowder, 32, of Pleasant Hill was arrested on a new charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as a Pike County warrant for failure to appear on a previous charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
All four individuals arrested were held in the Pike County Jail.