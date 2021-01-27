QUINCY — Three Quincy men are facing charges after they allegedly were paid more than $40,000 for home repairs that were considered substandard or never completed.
Larry V. Wilson, 79, and Timothy M. Fuller, 61, were arrested Tuesday after being indicted by an Adams County grand jury on six counts of aggravated home repair fraud, a Class 2 felony.
Randy J. Ferguson, 67, was arrested on Dec. 23, 2020, in connection with the case. He also was indicted on six counts of aggravated home repair fraud.
The Quincy Police Department said it was contacted by an elderly couple last year about an agreement with the three who reportedly claimed to own the company Construction Services Unlimited. Fuller allegedly claimed to be the company manager.
Ferguson has previously been convicted for theft in connection with home repairs. In 2014, he pleaded guilty to one count of theft after he scammed more than $13,000 from an elderly Quincy couple while remodeling their basement.
Ferguson has been free on bond after posting $5,000 last month. Wilson and Fuller were released on $50,000 recognizance bonds.
All are set to return to court on Feb. 10.