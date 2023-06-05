Three-year prison sentence for Quincy man who caused fatal crash

Breeden Wike gives a statement Monday, June 5, 2023, in Adams County Circuit Court as his attorney, Chief Public Defender Todd Nelson looks on. Wike was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of reckless driving for May 30, 2022, crash that killed Kayla Beaston-Smith.

 Pool Photo/David Adam, MRN

QUINCY — The husband of the Quincy woman killed in a crash made it clear that he hasn't forgiven the man responsible for the crash that killed his wife.

Offering a victim impact statement Monday Karoy Smith told Breeden J. Wike that he got away with murder in the May 30, 2022, crash that killed Kayla Beaston-Smith.