Three-year prison sentence for Quincy man who caused fatal crash

QUINCY — The husband of the Quincy woman killed in a crash made it clear that he hasn't forgiven the man responsible for the crash that killed his wife.
Offering a victim impact statement Monday Karoy Smith told Breeden J. Wike that he got away with murder in the May 30, 2022, crash that killed Kayla Beaston-Smith.
"You took away someone's mother, someone's wife, someone's daughter, someone's sister, and this court has treated you with kid gloves the entire time," Smith said.
Wearing a shirt with a picture of him and his wife on it, Smith called the three-year sentence a "joke."
"A lot of people say it's better forgive and forget. I will never forget. I will never forgive," he said. "I hope whatever god you serve has a special place in hell for people like you."
Wike, 21, looked down throughout Smith's statement.
He pleaded guilty Monday to one count of aggravated reckless driving and was immediately sentenced to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. As part of the negotiated plea, a charge of reckless homicide was dropped.
Wike ran through the red light at 12th and Locust and struck Beaston-Smith's vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Lead Trial Attorney Josh Jones of the Adams County state's attorney's office said the defense planned to call an expert who would testify Wike "was not legally competent" at the time of the crash. If the case had gone to trial, the state's attorney's office would have called its own expert witness who would have testified the opposite, meaning a jury would have had to decide which witness to believe.
The reckless homicide charge carried a maximum prison sentence of five years.
Jones said multiple officers from the scene reported that Wike appeared to have some type of mental health issues at the time.
Wike offered an apology in court.
"I do understand, and I'm sorry for all the hurt I've caused," Wike said.
Wike received credit for 363 days already served in the Adams County Jail where he was held on $250,000 bond.