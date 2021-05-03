Train hits pedestrian near 24th and Wismann railroad crossing

QUINCY — One person was taken to Blessing Hospital with unknown injuries after they were hit by a freight train Monday afternoon.
The Quincy Police Department confirmed that a pedestrian was hit by the BNSF train about 3:45 p.m. just east of the North 24th railroad crossing near just south of Wismann Lane.
The railroad crossing at North 30th and Wismann Lane remained blocked by the train.
No information on the person's condition was provided.
Assisting at the scene were the Adams County Ambulance Service and the Quincy Fire Department.