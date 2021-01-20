QUINCY — A new trial date could be set next month for the Quincy man charged in the 2018 death of an infant.
Travis J. Wiley appeared briefly Wednesday in Adams County Circuit Court for a status hearing.
First Assistant State’s Attorney Todd Eyler said the state’s attorney’s office was having the original autopsy and a defense expert’s report reviewed by a Peoria pathologist, and the final report should be returned in early February.
Wiley, 33, faces three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery in the Jan. 22, 2018, death of an infant girl who is only identified in court records by her initials.
He is accused of shaking the infant on Jan. 20, 2018, and she died two days later at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis. Wiley was arrested June 20, 2018, after a six-month investigation.
He is set to return to court Feb. 10.
He continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $5 million bond.