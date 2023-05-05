QUINCY — The trial of the Quincy man charged in the 2018 death of an infant set to start May 15 has been delayed — this time for six months.
Judge Michael Atterberry on Friday "very, very reluctantly" granted the continuance for the Travis J. Wiley trial. The one-week trial was set for Nov. 13.
Wiley, 35, faces three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery in connection with the infant's death.
His attorney, Chief Public Defender Todd Nelson, said there was more than 1,300 pages of new discovery that needed to be reviewed.
Special prosecutor Jon Barnard said the additional documents related to Dr. Jane Turner and could be used during cross-examination.
Turner is a forensic pathologist hired to assist and testify for the defense.
Atterberry described the case as a "battle of the experts" and acknowledged that both Nelson and Barnard inherited the case from other attorneys.
"Mr. Nelson did not chose his expert," Atterberry said. "This was the expert already chosen."
Atterberry had both Barnard and Nelson reach out to all the experts they planned to have testify to make sure they would be available before setting a date. He said he would not delay the trial again except under "extreme circumstances.""
Wiley is accused of shaking the infant on Jan. 20, 2018, and she died two days later at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis. Wiley was arrested six months later.
He continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $5 million bond. A status hearing was set for May 18.