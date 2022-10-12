QUINCY — The trial of Quincy man charged in the 2019 death of another Quincy man has been delayed.

Carlos Williams was set to to trial next month, but it was removed from the docket during a status hearing Wednesday in Adams County Circuit Court to allow his defense team more time to work with an expert hired to review evidence in the case.

