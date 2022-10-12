QUINCY — The trial of Quincy man charged in the 2019 death of another Quincy man has been delayed.
Carlos Williams was set to to trial next month, but it was removed from the docket during a status hearing Wednesday in Adams County Circuit Court to allow his defense team more time to work with an expert hired to review evidence in the case.
Williams faces three counts of first-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Orlando Smith who was found May 30, 2019, in the 200 block of Koch's Lane. Williams is accused of strangling Smith between May 27 and 30, 2019.
Williams is set to return court Nov. 23 for a status hearing.
He continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $5 million bond.
