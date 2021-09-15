QUINCY — The trial of Quincy man charged in the 2019 death of another Quincy man has been continued to January.
Carlos Williams was set for trial next month, but his attorney, Public Defender John Citro, asked that it be continued Wednesday during a status hearing in Adams County Circuit Court.
Williams, 57, is accused of strangling 20-year-old Orland Smith between May 27 and 30, 2019. Smith's body was found May 30, 2019, in the 200 block of Koch's Lane.
He was arrested Nov. 19, 2019, at the Adams County Courthouse on three counts of first-degree murder.
Williams is set to return to court Dec. 15 for a status hearing.
He continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $5 million bond.