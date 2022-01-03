QUINCY — The trial of a Quincy man charged in the 2019 has been delayed one week before it was set to start.
Jury selection was slated to start Jan. 10 for Carlos Williams’, but Judge Robert Adrian removed it from the docket Monday during a pre-trial hearing.
Williams, 57, faces three counts of first-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Orlando Smith. Williams is accused of killing Smith by strangulation between May 27 and 30, 2019. Smith’s body was found May 30, 2019, in the 200 block of Koch’s Lane.
Williams was arrested Nov. 19, 2019, after he appeared in an unrelated case. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
His attorney, Public Defender John Citro, requested the continuance for an undisclosed reason, but he said he emailed the judge about it.
Williams was removed from the courtroom before his hearing started after he cursed out Josh Jones, lead trial counsel for the Adams County state’s attorney’s office.
“Why you putting me through this? You know I didn’t do anything,” Williams said before his outburst.
After being warned to be quiet multiple times by courthouse security, he was returned to the Adams County Jail.
Williams is set to return to court Wednesday for a status hearing.
He continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $5 million bond.