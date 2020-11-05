Trial delayed for Quincy teen charged in shooting death

QUINCY — The trial of a Quincy teenager charged in the 2019 shooting death of a Quincy man has been delayed two months.
Jury selection was set to start Monday in the trial of Roger Parker Jr., but an order Tuesday pushed the trial to January.
Josh Jones, lead trial attorney for the Adams County state’s attorney office, said that with climbing COVID-19 numbers, both sides agreed to delay the trial over concerns of bringing in 12 jurors and four alternates for a trial that is expected to last at least a week.
{div class=”subscriber-only”}Parker, 17, has pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder in the Sept. 26, 2019, shooting death of 18-year-old Darrell Kelley Jr. He is being charged as an adult.{/div}
{div class=”subscriber-only”}Quincy Police responded about 5 p.m. to the 600 block of Sycamore, where a man who was later identified as Kelley was found suffering from a gunshot wound. Kelley was taken to Blessing Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.{/div}
{div class=”subscriber-only”}Parker turned himself in the next day at the Adams County Sheriff’s Department -– about 90 minutes after Quincy Police announced he was a suspect in the shooting.{/div}
{div class=”subscriber-only”}Parker and Kelley reportedly were arguing right before the shooting.{/div}
{div class=”subscriber-only”}Parker continues to be held in the Adams County Juvenile Detention Center on $5 million bond.{/div}