QUINCY — The trial of the Quincy woman charged in the crash last summer that killed four people, including three children, has been delayed.
Natahsa L. McBride's case had been set on the March jury trial docket, but a psychiatric report has not been completed.
One of McBride's attorneys, Chief Public Defender Todd Nelson, said Wednesday in Adams County Circuit Court that the interview with the forensic psychiatrist had been completed but they were waiting on the report.
Funds to hire Dr. Terry Killian of Springfield were approved last month by Judge Scott Larson.
McBride, 36, faces four counts of first-degree murder in the Aug. 14, 2020, deaths of Jenniffer Hendricks, 54, of Rushville, and Dakota Corrick, 6, Archer Corrick, 4, and Ransom Corrick, 21 months. The boys were Hendricks’ grandchildren and lived in Kirksville, Mo.
McBride also faces four counts of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, four counts of reckless homicide and four counts of driving while license revoked.
She allegedly drove at a high rate of speed west on Broadway and did not stop at a red light at Fourth and Broadway when the 2008 Chevrolet Impala struck a 2002 Buick that Hendricks and the boys were passengers in.
McBride is set to return to court March 10 for a status hearing. She continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $5 million bond.