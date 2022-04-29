QUINCY — The trial of a Springfield man charged in a November 2021 carjacking and home invasion in Adams County has been delayed while his attorney seeks an expert to review DNA evidence in the case.
Bradley S. Yohn was set to go to trial next month, but his attorney, Public Defender John Citro, requested the continuance during a pre-trial hearing Friday in Adams County Circuit Court.
Citro said he may file a motion seeking county funds to hire an expert. Yohn is slated to return to court May 10 for a status hearing.
Yohn, 35, requested that the case not be continued, and Friday's hearing had included time to hear whether Citro should be removed. Yohn has repeatedly suggested Citro was ineffective.
However, after Judge Michael Atterberry explained that if Citro was removed and a new attorney was appointed that would create a delay, Yohn didn't seek to have Citro removed.
Yohn continued to object to any continuance in the case, even after he was provided time to confer with Citro. Atterberry also explained to Yohn that an expert reviewing the DNA in the case would be necessary for a proper defense.
"I would be negligent to let this go to trial if your attorney is not ready," Atterberry said.
After Atterberry approved the motion to continue, Yohn continued to try and interject before he stood up and started to walk out of the courtroom.
"I'm done, your honor, have a nice day," Yohn said as he was escorted from the courtroom by courthouse security. "Hire me a lawyer, please."
Yohn has pleaded not guilty to two counts of home invasion, one count of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of residential burglary in the Nov. 9 incident, where Yohn allegedly used force or the threat of force to take a vehicle and kidnap a woman. He then reportedly used force to enter the woman’s home. Yohn allegedly had a knife.
Yohn also faces one count of vehicular hijacking in an Oct. 31 incident, as well as two counts of theft, one count of residential burglary and one count of sexual abuse from an Oct. 15 incident.
Karen S. Blackledge, 33, pleaded guilty on April 1 to one count of home invasion and one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault in the case and is expected to receive a 40-year prison term at her sentencing Thursday. Blackledge was charged on an accountability theory, meaning she aided Yohn.
Yohn continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $15 million bond. Blackledge is being held on $5 million bond.