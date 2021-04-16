QUINCY — The trial of a Quincy teenager charged in the 2019 shooting death of a Quincy man is set to proceed.
Both the Adams County state’s attorney’s office, and Roger Parker Jr.’s attorney, Matthew Radefeld, said Friday that they were ready for the trial to start May 10.
Jury selection could take more than a day, and both Radefel and Josh Jones, lead trial attorney for the state’s attorney’s office, agreed that four alternate jurors would be preferable because of COVID-19 and the likelihood that the case will go into a second week.
At least four days of testimony are expected.
Parker, 17, has pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder in the Sept. 26, 2019, shooting death of 18-year-old Darrell Kelley Jr. He is being charged as an adult.
Quincy Police responded about 5 p.m. to the 600 block of Sycamore, where a man who was later identified as Kelley was found suffering from a gunshot wound. Kelley was taken to Blessing Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Parker turned himself in the next day at the Adams County Sheriff’s Department.
Parker and Kelley reportedly were arguing right before the shooting.
A final motion hearing is set for May 3.
Parker continues to be held in the Adams County Juvenile Detention Center on $5 million bond.