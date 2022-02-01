QUINCY — The trial of the Quincy woman charged in connection with a November carjacking and home invasion has been delayed to March.
Karen D. Blackledge’s was set for February, but was moved to March during a status hearing Tuesday, according to The Herald-Whig’s newsgathering partner WGEM.
Josh Jones, lead trial attorney for the Adams County state’s attorney’s office, requested the continuance to resolve discovery issues, including lab reports.
The continuance was granted over the objection of Blackledge’s attorney, Chief Deputy Public Defender Chris Pratt, who acknowledged that the delay leaves the case within the 120-day speedy trial window.
Blackledge, 33, faces two counts of home invasion, one count of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of residential burglary, along with Bradley S. Yohn, 34, in the Nov. 9, 2021 incident.
Yohn allegedly used force or the threat of force to take a vehicle and kidnap a woman and then he reportedly forced his way into the woman’s home while using a knife.
Blackledge is being charged on an accountability theory, meaning she allegedly aided Yohn.
She continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $5 million bond.
Yohn’s case also is on the March jury trial docket after a continuance was granted last week.
He is being held in the jail on a combined $15.8 million bond.
