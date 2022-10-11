QUINCY — The trial of the Quincy teen charged in the beating death of his grandfather has been delayed.
Hayden Schmidt, 16, was set to go to trial net month but the case was removed off the docket Tuesday in Adams County Circuit Court.
Updated: October 11, 2022 @ 8:41 pm
Schmidt is being tried as an adult on three counts of first-degree murder and one count of residential burglary in connection with the Feb. 17 death of Robert Schmidt in his home at 3219 Gross Gables.
Schmidt was arrested after allegedly entering the home of his grandfather to steal firearms and striking him in the head with a firearm, leading to his death.
He is set to return to court Nov. 29 for a status hearing.
Schmidt continues to be held in the Adams County Juvenile Detention Center on $10 million bond.
Another man, Devere S. Gholston, 27, of Quincy also faces three counts of first-degree murder, one charge of residential burglary, and one count of robbery in connection with Robert Schmidt's death. Gholston was allegedly waiting in a vehicle used to take Hayden Schmidt to the home. Gholston is set to go to trial in February 2023.
He is being held in the Adams County Jail on $10 million bond.